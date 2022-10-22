Comerica Bank Has $7.29 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

