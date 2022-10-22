Comerica Bank Has $7.37 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

