Comerica Bank Has $7.78 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Comerica Bank cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of UGI worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Tobam boosted its position in UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 2,519.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 25.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Profile

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

