Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Arista Networks by 685.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 37,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $110.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.95.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

