Comerica Bank Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TDG opened at $537.88 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $582.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.85.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

