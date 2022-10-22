Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BCE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

