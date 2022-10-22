Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

