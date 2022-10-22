Comerica Bank Sells 1,437 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

