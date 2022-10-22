Comerica Bank Sells 2,109 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 505,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

CHD stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

