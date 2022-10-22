Comerica Bank Sells 23,208 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after buying an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after buying an additional 215,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,257,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

