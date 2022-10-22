Comerica Bank Sells 310 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NEM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

