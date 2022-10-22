Comerica Bank Sells 981 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 30.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

