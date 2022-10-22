Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

OFC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.