Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $85.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $231,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

