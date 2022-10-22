Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 10,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after buying an additional 181,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.