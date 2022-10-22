Compass Point Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $88.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Compass Point to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

CMA stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

