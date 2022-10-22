Compass Point Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Compass Point to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.