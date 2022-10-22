Compass Point Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Compass Point to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

