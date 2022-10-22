Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

CRK opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 239,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.