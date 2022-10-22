ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

