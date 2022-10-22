ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

