ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $124.61 and last traded at $124.60, with a volume of 93373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.
COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips
In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
