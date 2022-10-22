CONSOL Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CONSOL Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CEIX stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.88. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 183.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 227,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.