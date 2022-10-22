Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on December 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.