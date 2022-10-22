Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.15 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 726.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

