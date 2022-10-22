Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.34.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.