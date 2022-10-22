Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.15.

Coupa Software stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $255.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 13.8% in the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 251,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 98.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 132,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 13.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 138,260.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 159,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

