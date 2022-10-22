Cowen Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $510.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $580.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.91.

NYSE:NOW opened at $360.67 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 396.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

