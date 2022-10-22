Crane (CR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Crane has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.45-$7.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.45-7.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Crane

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

