CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, October 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $18.88 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $345.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 119.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

