CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 5487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 885,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 789,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

