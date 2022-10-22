Cwm LLC Buys 948 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,875,000 after acquiring an additional 735,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 462,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 380,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

