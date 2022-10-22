Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL opened at $37.24 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.