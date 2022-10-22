Cwm LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $69.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

