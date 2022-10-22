Cwm LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

