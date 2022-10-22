Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $284.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.31.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.