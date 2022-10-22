Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.