Cwm LLC Invests $232,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

