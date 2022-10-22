Cwm LLC Purchases 8,566 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.33 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $909.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

