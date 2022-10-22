Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,183,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American International Group by 5,873.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.25 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

