Cwm LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

PPA opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.