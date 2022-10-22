Cwm LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

CALF stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

