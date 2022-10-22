D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.27. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on QBTS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
D-Wave Quantum Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Featured Stories
