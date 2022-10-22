DA Davidson Trims A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Target Price to $65.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 626,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

