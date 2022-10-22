DA Davidson Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $13.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.80. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 238,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

