Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4,416.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Datadog worth $23,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,223.22 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

