DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.82.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

