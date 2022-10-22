DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.82.
About DAVIDsTEA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.