Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $79,860.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at $73,183,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,183,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,657 shares of company stock worth $2,278,600 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $28.32 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

