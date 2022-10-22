Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.64.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

