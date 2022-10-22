DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $34.68. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 4,519 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

