DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

